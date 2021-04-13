RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Walter Hill Elementary School students are being moved back into the building after they were evacuated earlier today because of a gas leak.
Rutherford County School officials say the students were moved to a nearby church during the evacuation as emergency officials checked out the gas leak.
During the evacuation, lunch plans were made for the students with the Wilson Elementary School.
The fire department has since deemed the building safe and students are making their way back into their classrooms. Dismissal will be held at the normal time today.
School officials say if you wish to check out your child early, you will need to wait until all students are back to the school to be accounted for before dismissing.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.