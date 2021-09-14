SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A school spokesman confirmed a student cut another eighth-grader with a kitchen knife after a fight at Rocky Fork Middle School in Smyrna on Tuesday morning.
After the incident, the school administration put Rocky Fork Middle School in Code Yellow lockdown. The lockdown has been since lifted, the school spokesman said.
A school spokesman said no other students were involved in the incident and the rest of the school is in homeroom.
Police were called to investigate the incident. Additional officers will be on the campus of Rocky Fork Middle School on Tuesday, the school spokesman said.
School counselors are also available to talk with students.
