MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County sheriff's deputy was fired earlier this week.
According to Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, Deputy Billy Spray was terminated "based on multiple violations of the standard operating procedures."
Spray was hired in April 2013. He was assigned as a Judicial Services deputy.
