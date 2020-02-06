RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Major flooding has impacted several roads across our viewing area many in Rutherford County.
People who live along Kingwood Lane said they’re used to it.
“It happens every once and a while. This place will flood over here. It gets pretty crazy out here when we get some good rain. It’ll flood up probably a good 4 foot,” said Ethan Conrad.
The high waters flooded out more than a dozen streets.
Rutherford County Fire and Rescue crews were called out to rescue a family of three and their dog.
“It has since receded. They have been back to check on their house and all that and what kind of damage they have,” said Captain Matthew Lupo.
The high waters that remain are keeping fire and rescue crews very busy.
“People actually went around barricades and taped off roads to try and go through. They ended up getting stuck and stalled out in the middle of it,” said Captain Lupo.
Crews responded to 6 car rescues overnight and one Thursday afternoon.
Captain Lupo said people often dont realize what danger theyre getting themselves into.
“You may think you can get through it. There’s a percentage that will. We’re trying to prevent anyone from getting stuck in that situation.”
