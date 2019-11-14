MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A video showing a Rutherford County bus driver driving across the double yellow lines to get around a car has some people upset.
According to James Buck who shot the video this is the second time the driver of bus 69 has done this.
“The speed limit posted on that road is 30 miles an hour and they were clearly doing over 30 miles an hour when they came around our vehicle,” said Buck.
He said he was trying to teach his daughter to drive when it happened.
Buck said the bus was on it’s way to Rockvale High School.
“They got to the school about two minutes before we did.”
There’s no indication if children were on board at the time, but parents News4 spoke with said it does not matter.
“They should always be cautious. I feel like, especially, you know even when I have my kids in the car, I'm very cautious on what I'm doing because we just, me and my family just had a wreck not too long ago turning a curve. So you just got to be cautious about that kind of stuff,” said Melody Bowling.
Buck said he posted the video to make parents aware.
“I just wanted people to be aware that in the incident that if their kids happen to ride that bus its something they should be aware of. My hope would be that again, much like my daughter it's a teaching moment for the driver of the bus to let them know that there are people watching,” said Buck.
News4 reached school district were they’re students on board.
They didn’t answer me, but tell me they are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.