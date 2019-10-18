RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Hope Sellers did not return home Wednesday after her school day at Smyrna High School. Sellers is not believed to be in any imminent or medical danger.
Hope is known to wear earrings and costume jewelry. She also has a scar on her hand from a previous dog bite.
Anyone who knows where Hope is or has information on her whereabouts to asked to call the Sheriff's Office dispatchers at 615-898-7770.
