MUG - David Whelan - 6/17/20
 

David Whelan has been charged with four counts of rape by fraud, four counts of rape by coercion and one count of promoting prostitution. (Photo: TBI/Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

 

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County attorney has been indicted Wednesday after being accused of exchanging his attorney fees for sex. 

TBI agents say they received these allegations about 49-year-old David Whelan back in February of 2019. 

Investigators revealed he would force or coerce his female clients into sex as a way to re-pay their attorney fees, according to TBI. 

Whelan is charged with rape by fraud, rape by coercion, and promotion prostitution. 

TBI says he was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on $75,000 bond. 

RELATED COVERAGE: 

Murfreesboro attorney arrested on rape, kidnapping charges

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.