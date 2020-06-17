MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County attorney has been indicted Wednesday after being accused of exchanging his attorney fees for sex.
TBI agents say they received these allegations about 49-year-old David Whelan back in February of 2019.
Investigators revealed he would force or coerce his female clients into sex as a way to re-pay their attorney fees, according to TBI.
Whelan is charged with rape by fraud, rape by coercion, and promotion prostitution.
TBI says he was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on $75,000 bond.
