RUTHEFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A sixth-grader at Christiana Middle School was arrested and expelled after he was found to be in possession of an unloaded handgun.
This afternoon, the school administration received a tip about a student possessing an airsoft gun at school.
Upon searching the students backpack, they discovered an unloaded handgun. No ammunition was found and there were no threats made against any students or schools.
The student has been arrested by the sheriff's office and will be expelled under the district's Zero Tolerance Policy.
Parents with Christiana Middle School and Christiana Elementary School were alerted by phone and email.
