MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Officials said 94 pounds of unused or unwanted prescription medicine was turned in on Drug Take Back Day in Rutherford County.
The goal is to prevent the drugs from getting into the wrong hands.
If you have anything in your medicine cabinet that you don’t need anymore, it can be dropped off at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office anytime day or night. There is a collection bin inside the main lobby of the sheriff’s office that is always open.
