RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since April 30.

According to investigators, Lamar Hinton, Jr. is a student at Stewarts Creek High School. Details surrounding his disappearance are currently unclear at this time.

If you have had any contact with Hinton or if you have any information, contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 615-898-7770.

