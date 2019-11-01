MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Rutherford County will collect household hazardous waste on Saturday, November 2, from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon.
Rutherford County residents are invited to bring all of their household hazardous waste to the city of Murfreesboro facility at:
4765 Florence Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37219.
Residents are permitted to bring the following materials for disposal:
- Home improvement items like paint strippers and thinners, adhesives, driveway sealant, roofing tar, and wallpaper remover.
- Home lawn and garden products including pesticides, fertilizer and wood preservatives.
- Miscellaneous items such as pool chemicals, photo processing chemicals, aerosols/compressed gas, mercury thermostats and thermometers, fluorescent tubes, and company fluorescent bulbs.
- Medicines and drugs will also be accepted.
- *Please empty medications into a ziplock plastic bag before bringing to the event. Needles and sharps in a puncture proof container with sealed lids are now accepted.
Items NOT accepted include: Paint, electronic wastes, infectious wastes, automotive gas tanks, explosives, ammunition, gun powder, fireworks, radioactive wastes such as smoke detectors, radium paint.
