MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Crews with Rutherford County Fire & Rescue were more than ready to get home after spending two weeks in South Carolina rescuing hundreds of people from flooded homes and making sure they had food, water and shelter.

“I never thought I’d see an entire town underwater," Lieutenant Matthew Lupo told News4. "You were looking anywhere from four- to six-feet deep and water in windows and just barely seeing roofs of cars...fences underwater.”

The firefighters rescued many animals left behind -- and found some unwanted critters along the way.

“They had water moccasins all over the place and rattlers and stuff like that," Lupo said.

People in town even warned the men about wildlife in the area.

“One of the locals stopped by and was telling us about a 15-foot alligator that was living in a lake not too far away from us, so that definitely sticks on your mind the whole time you’re going out," Lupo said.

Lupo said working with other crews from Tennessee, South Carolina and Louisiana brought a bonding experience that he will never forget. 

“We came together and didn’t know each other that well," he said. "We spent 13 days cot-to-cot, and by the time we were done, it was a well-oiled machine."

Lindsey Nance joined the News4 team in June 2018 as a reporter, videographer and editor focusing on Rutherford County news.

