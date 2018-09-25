MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Crews with Rutherford County Fire & Rescue were more than ready to get home after spending two weeks in South Carolina rescuing hundreds of people from flooded homes and making sure they had food, water and shelter.
“I never thought I’d see an entire town underwater," Lieutenant Matthew Lupo told News4. "You were looking anywhere from four- to six-feet deep and water in windows and just barely seeing roofs of cars...fences underwater.”
The firefighters rescued many animals left behind -- and found some unwanted critters along the way.
“They had water moccasins all over the place and rattlers and stuff like that," Lupo said.
People in town even warned the men about wildlife in the area.
“One of the locals stopped by and was telling us about a 15-foot alligator that was living in a lake not too far away from us, so that definitely sticks on your mind the whole time you’re going out," Lupo said.
Lupo said working with other crews from Tennessee, South Carolina and Louisiana brought a bonding experience that he will never forget.
“We came together and didn’t know each other that well," he said. "We spent 13 days cot-to-cot, and by the time we were done, it was a well-oiled machine."
One of our TN Swift Water Teams has been assisting with evacuations today in the town of Brittons Neck, SC where flood waters are rapidly rising. pic.twitter.com/6zMqkFJEf9— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) September 23, 2018
TN Water Rescue Teams still hard at work in SC, along with DEA and National Guard: https://t.co/DUtiy7Lww2 pic.twitter.com/AcTpDE7KZR— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) September 22, 2018
#HurricaneFlorence https://t.co/BwZ4PrLrek— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) September 21, 2018
TN Water Rescue teams are working with local law enforcement in Nichols, SC.. More here: https://t.co/9xT0H5266K— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) September 21, 2018
It's the little things....during operations today In Nichols, SC our TN Water Rescue teams rescued a cat from a bush surrounded by water. The cat is reported to still have all 9 lives intact. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/v1PyjySQS5— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) September 21, 2018
Part of the deployed Tennessee Water Rescue Task Force pictured with local agencies they're assisting in Dillon, South Carolina. Pictured are members from RCFR, @BoroFireRescue , @wilsonema and @LebanonFire pic.twitter.com/iVmgtGjytH— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) September 19, 2018
TN Team consisting of RCFR, @BoroFireRescue , @wilsonema , @LebanonFire searching through flood waters in Dillon SC today. pic.twitter.com/K46ovsshQG— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) September 18, 2018
Amazing view....#HurricaneFlorence https://t.co/deZHz54vru— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) September 18, 2018
Drones help our team locate vehicles trapped in flood waters. Lt Lupo is leading a team in Dillon, SC that is assisting a local FD with rescues. #HurricanFlorence #TennesseeStrong pic.twitter.com/0zDjmhf2EU— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) September 18, 2018
RCFR Crew using a drone to assist with water rescue in Dillon, SC pic.twitter.com/2j7XlveJXr— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) September 18, 2018
