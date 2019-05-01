MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - New numbers from Rutherford County project the population there to grow by 55% in the next 20 years.
The Rutherford County property assessor said between 2017 and 2018 the county saw a 3.1% growth rate.
If that rate holds, the projected population in the county in 20 years will be close to 586,787 residents. Currently there are just under 325,000.
