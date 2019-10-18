MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Residents of Rutherford County are welcome to bring their old prescription drugs to a drug take-back event planned Saturday, October 26.
Unused prescription medication poses a serious health risk, as not only the second most common form of drug abuse, but also a danger to young children who might accidentally consume the medication.
The drug take back event, being put on by St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital along with the Prevention Coalition for Success, happens Saturday, October 26th from 9:00am to 2:00pm.
The hospital address is 1700 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37219.
The drop off location will be set up outside the main entrance to the hospital, and residents are encouraged to bring all expired or unused prescription drugs no longer needed.
