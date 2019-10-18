Pills
File | Getty Images

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Residents of Rutherford County are welcome to bring their old prescription drugs to a drug take-back event planned Saturday, October 26.

Unused prescription medication poses a serious health risk, as not only the second most common form of drug abuse, but also a danger to young children who might accidentally consume the medication.

The drug take back event, being put on by St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital along with the Prevention Coalition for Success, happens Saturday, October 26th from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

The hospital address is 1700 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37219.

The drop off location will be set up outside the main entrance to the hospital, and residents are encouraged to bring all expired or unused prescription drugs no longer needed.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.