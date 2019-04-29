MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on drivers in known problem areas.
The county is using the Tennessee Highway Safety grant funding to pay deputies overtime to conduct saturation patrols in high crash and speeding areas.
For eight days in April, deputies handed out 26 speeding citations and 31 warnings. One driver was cited for texting and driving and another for not properly placing a child in a car seat.
