Crews from Rutherford and Wilson county met to pack up and get ready for an 8 hour trip to Columbia, South Carolina. For some guys this is their first real mission, but they feel ready.
“Our guys train for this and we send these guys to South Carolina they will get experience and training and get better at what they do. In live situations like that, it’s training you can’t pay for. Our guys walk to the dam and train once or twice a week. They prepare every day every month," Larry Farley tells me.
Crews go through extensive hours of swift water training to prepare for disasters like this. They are bringing four boats and life rafts with them, dry suits, food, water, and even a trailer to stay in case they get displaced.
“We’re going to have to get out in the elements a little bit. Most of the stuff we brought won’t make it comfortable, but it’ll make it easier for us than just tents so it’s pretty good equipment we’re bringing," Matthew Lupo says.
The crews don’t know how bad the conditions will be, but they are prepared for the worst.
"I want to say how proud I am of Murfreesboro Fire Department and also Wilson county. All the agencies work hard together and when you talk about the fire department brotherhood this is what it’s all about. We work together as different agencies but operate as one smooth team.” Farley tells me.
Before leaving, the men said a quick prayer and were advised to stay together as much as possible so they make it back home to their families.
