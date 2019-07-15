RUSSELLVILLE, KY (WSMV) -- Police in Russellville are searching for a man who reportedly shot another multiple times after an argument.
Police say Russell McCarley, Jr. is sought for questioning regarding a shooting Saturday morning. The suspect was reportedly in an argument with Warren Bullard, when McCarley, Jr. shot him multiple times, police say.
If you have any information regarding where MCarley, Jr. may be, please contact Russellville PD's investigative division at 270-726-5050.
