RUSSELLVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Police in Russellville have arrested a man who reportedly shot another multiple times after an argument.
Police say Russell McCarley, Jr. is charged with attempted murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, and fourth degree domestic violence assault.
The suspect was reportedly in an argument with Warren Bullard, when McCarley, Jr. shot him multiple times, police say. He was booked into Montgomery County Jail.
