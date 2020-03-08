NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The race is on the get already damaged homes across middle Tennessee protected from possible rain coming later in the week. Local groups and organizations are helping with clean up and putting tarps on homes but say don't rush into a possible scam to get assistance.
Rush to protect from rain, tornado victims should beware scammers
"You kinda want everything to be ironed about before you leave for Spring Break," said Rikki Hill.
Rikki's home is in North Nashville, however, she's staying at the Red Cross shelter with her kids taking one problem they find at their home at a time.
"There's been electrical damage so you've got to have an electrician come in," she said.
"Just had to have roofers come out and patch up the roof so there's no leakage coming into the home," said Deshawn Parker, another neighbor. He says as soon as he could, he immediately went to Better Business Bureau to find a trusted roofer to repair his roof damaged in tornado.
"We did choose someone local."
As crews work their way to homes across the Mid State, some are making sure homes are protected from coming possible storms.
"If you were to have water inside all your drywall could get damaged, flooring could possibly have to be ripped up and lead to much worse problems than what you already have," said David LaRue, a local construction and steel worker who talked to News 4.
David is part of a volunteer team of local construction and steel workers putting tarps on home ahead of possible rain.
"This is gunna be step number one to make sure there isn't further damage," he said.
David is working for free but says others are close behind looking to make a profit or scam.
Other groups like Equity Alliance and 200 Man Stand are going door to door in damaged neighborhoods making sure people know what scams can look like.
"The vultures are preying right now," said Otis Carter with the 200 Man Stand. "They're under bid and coming at people when they're most vulnerable. We just want to make sure everyone is at least equipped with knowledge."
Equity Alliance is giving people the opportunity to talk to Metro officials about what you can do to get help with your home.
The organization will host two meetings at the Lee Chapel Ame Church on Monday, March 9th. The meetings will happen at Noon and at 6 p.m.
to talk to Metro officials about what you can do to get help with your home.
The organization will host two meetings at the Lee Chapel Ame Church on Monday, March 9th. The meetings will happen at Noon and at 6 p.m.
See more information here: https://theequityalliance.org/dontselloutnorf/
Joshua Cole
