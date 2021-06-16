NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee school districts are continuing to make up for lost classroom time during the pandemic.
”We have seen some areas where we really need to provide some intervention this upcoming school year, as well as this summer to make sure kids are back on track,” said Michele Galluzzi, Supervisor of Middle Schools for Robertson County Schools.
Robertson County School’s summer learning camp has more than 1300 students in grades K-8, and almost 200 on the high school level.
“Generally, we have about 50 students in summer school for middle school. This year we have about 300. So, you can see the difference,” Said Galluzzi.
Heading over to the Clarksville-Montgomery Co. district, about 20% of their students are participating in their summer program.
“The programs are designed based on assessment data. So, we are continuing to assess students. The two primary areas of focus in 1st-7th grade is math and reading,” said Dr. Sean Impeartrice, Chief Academic Officer for CMCSS.“
With some programs ending in July, they say their efforts will continue this fall.
“Next year we know we are going to still have some mitigation with learning loss. We are prepared to teach our curriculum… and continue to look at those skill-based deficits,” stated Dr. Impeartrice.
