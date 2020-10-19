COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – Rural hospitals like Maury Regional Medical Center are seeing a surge in coronavirus patients.
Just this past weekend, they had the most COVID patients come through the doors since the pandemic began.
“I think the most concerning thing is how easy this virus spreads,” Dr. Martin Chaney, Chief Medical Officer for Maury Regional Medical Center said.
The last 24 hours have kept them busy.
“Probably the highest single day record to date as far as in patients needing covid care,” Dr. Chaney said.
Dr. Chaney said the hospital serves six counties. Right now, they have around 50 patients needing covid care with about 14 in the ICU.
The shift in cases from urban to rural areas is something the state’s top doctors have been studying.
“Well this is continuing a trend we've seen over the end of the summer months and straight into the fall of cases generally proliferating in rural areas,” Dr. John Graves with Vanderbilt University School of Medicine said.
Dr. Chaney thinks the rise in cases has to do with small gatherings. It’s something the CDC has warned could cause infections.
“I think that's what we're seeing in our communities. It's families getting together, small groups of people gathering, they let their guard down, they're not distancing, they're taking their masks off,” Dr. Chaney said.
