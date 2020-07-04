NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was killed Saturday morning after being hit by a motorcycle in Goodlettsville.
Metro Nashville Police say Gregory Wood, 74, of Goodlettsville was out for a morning run Saturday. Wood was crossing Springfield Highway near Gaylemore Drive at around 6:25 a.m. when he was hit by a Harley Davidson ridden by Jody White, 46, also of Goodlettsville.
White told police he locked his brakes when he saw Wood and that Wood had stopped in the middle of the lane. After the collision, Wood and White went off the road's right shoulder.
Wood died just after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. White was transported to Skyline Medical Center with non-critical injuries.
Both Wood and White showed no signs of impairment at the time of the accident.
