NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro officers along with Special Victims Division detectives are working to identify a man they say attacked a woman as she ran on a trail at the West Park Greenway on Monday.
The 34-year-old woman reported that she was running along the trail just after 2 p.m. when she saw the man walking the same direction in front of her.
The victim reported that the man stuck her with a club or blunt object as she passed him and grabbed her from behind.
The victim told police she screamed and pushed him away before running to a nearby community center where she called for help.
The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair who wore dirty jeans and a black COVID mask. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
