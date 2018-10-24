A teen who was a runaway from state custody was arrested during the night as part of a carjacking investigation.
The 16-year-old runaway admitted to being involved in robbing multiple victims of their vehicles over the past four weeks, according to Metro Police.
The teen is now confined at juvenile detention and is charged with the Sept. 30 carjacking of a Jeep Wrangler from Murfreesboro Pike, the Sept. 30 carjacking of a Toyota 4Runner from Waikiki Boulevard, the Oct. 7 carjacking of a Honda Civic from Winthorne Drive, the Oct. 21 carjacking of a Dodge Charger from Brookridge Trail, and Tuesday’s carjacking of a Toyota Prius from Cane Ridge Road.
Police said they are working to identify other suspected teen accomplices.
South Precinct detectives and members of the Juvenile Crime Task Force spotted the Prius and Charger at an apartment complex on Apache Trail on Tuesday. As they attempted to box the Charger in, it fled. The Prius was recovered. A 16-year-old at the apartment complex who had the keys to the Prius in his pocket was arrested on a charge of auto theft. A gun was discovered on the ground not far from him, according to police.
Police initiated two pursuits of the Charger on Wednesday morning but discontinued them due to the driver’s high speed in residential area.
The Charger was followed to a parking lot at 4880 Nolensville Pike where it stopped. As officers moved in, the 16-year-old driver fled on foot. Officers chased the suspect and arrested him.
