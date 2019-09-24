UPDATE: Christian Espinoza has returned home and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a runaway Clarksville teen who left his home on Wednesday, Sept. 18 around 7 p.m. and has not returned home.
Police say 16-year-old Christian Espinoza was last seen wearing an orange shirt and gray sweatpants. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounts with black hair and brown eyes. According to Clarksville PD, a BOLO has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database for Espinoza.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Espinoza, call 911, the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5527 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.
