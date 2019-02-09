SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Spring Hill Police say a 15-year-old boy who had ran away has been found safe and is at home with family.
ORIGINAL STORY:
SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Investigators in Spring Hill are searching for a 15-year-old boy who is believed to have run away.
Matthew Stevenhagen is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall with an average build. He was last seen on Friday afternoon at Summit High School wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stevenhagen, you're asked to contact Spring Hill Police at (931) 486-2632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.