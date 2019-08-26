In this July 15, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter speaks during closing arguments in Oklahoma's ongoing opioid drug lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, in Norman, Okla. An Oklahoma judge is expected to deliver a judgment following a first-of-its-kind trial in which the state is trying to hold an opioid drugmaker responsible for the devastating consequences of addiction to the powerful painkillers. (Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)