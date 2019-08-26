Nashville, TN (WSMV) – One local healthcare group is reacting to a landmark ruling against major pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.
A judge in Oklahoma ruled the pharmaceutical giant had intentionally downplayed the dangers of opioids – all while extolling the benefits of the class of drugs that is blamed for the crisis that’s plagued communities across the country.
The state of Oklahoma pursued the first case against a drug manufacturer. Judge Thad Balkman ruled the company would be fined $572 million, which could pay for a year’s worth of services needed to combat the epidemic in Oklahoma.
“This ruling goes a little bit further and accuses them of deceiving actual prescribers -- deceiving doctors and pharmacies of the dangers of opioids,” says Brian Sullivan of Addiction Campuses.
Currently, more than 2,000 similar lawsuits are being brought against opioid makers, distributors and retailers around the country.
"Our citizens are dying at an alarming rate,” says Sullivan “Tennessee lost 1,900 people due to overdose deaths last year and Tennessee also has a pending lawsuit against large pharmaceutical companies for the role that they played in Tennessee's opioid epidemic."
The CDC released new data in July showing while overdose deaths decreased nationally, the numbers increased in Tennessee. The data does not reveal what drugs are to blame.
"People are dying [due to overdoses] at the rate equivalent to three jetliners crashing to the ground a week and if that were happening, anywhere, we would ground flights and we would investigate the problem,” says Sullivan.
During the 7-week trial, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has called consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson a “kingpin” company that helped fuel the most devastating public health crisis in the state’s history. Company attorneys say they acted responsibly and that the evidence doesn’t support the state’s claim.
An attorney for Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries says they will appeal the judge’s ruling. Sabrina Strong called the judge’s decision “flawed.”
Oklahoma previously reached a $270 million settlement with Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma and an $85 million deal with Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
