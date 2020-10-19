NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The debate commission has adopted new rules for the final presidential debate at Belmont University.
The Commission on Presidential Debates has adopted a rule change to mute microphones to allow President Trump and Former Vice President Biden two minutes of uninterrupted time per segment.
The 90-minute debate is divided into six 15-minute segments, with each candidate granted two minutes to deliver uninterrupted remarks before proceeding to an open debate. The open discussion portion of the debate will not feature a mute button, but interruptions by either candidate will count toward their time in the second and final debate Thursday.
The Commission on Presidential Debates listed its debate topics as the following: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, Leadership.
However, the Trump campaign sent a letter to the debate commission voicing their concern with foreign policy not being on the listed topics.
Our letter to the BDC (Biden Debate Commission) pic.twitter.com/ZsY5JfMbT7— BillStepien (@BillStepien) October 19, 2020
Eric Trump also voiced concerns with foreign policy not making the list of proposed topics.
Unreal!Presidential Debate Commission Ditches Foreign Policy Focus Following Hunter Biden Laptop Leaks https://t.co/bLIbsUVcQZ— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 19, 2020
To read the full CNN article, click here.
