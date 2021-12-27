Murfreesboro, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics were celebrated on Monday after performing life-saving efforts during an early December medical call.
RCEMS paramedics Deanna Allen, Keith Edell, Sophia Fuller, and Jennie Reynolds along with Critical Care Paramedic Austin Meador, and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Sydney Brooks received a “Certificate of Appreciation” for their life-saving efforts.
Officials said a crew of RCEMS paramedics were dispatched to a CPR in progress call on Dec. 4th and found two patients outside of the home experiencing breathing issues. One patient was having CPR performed and the other was barely breathing. Authorities said paramedics also discovered a third patient having trouble breathing.
“If not for the quick actions of these teams, any of all of the patients may have perished,” said RCEMS Director Carl Hudgens. “It is because of their quick actions and diligence in caring for the patients that they are receiving certificates of appreciation.
Paramedics administered medication to all patients as a second ambulance arrived. Pulses were restored and spontaneous respirations returned slowly to the patients.
“We are so incredibly proud of these crews for their life-saving efforts,” said Committee Chairman Pettus Read. “Rutherford County is fortunate to have such skilled and knowledgeable public safety professionals.”
Hudgens awarded the paramedics at the Dec. 20th Public Safety Committee meeting.
“Not only do our first responders provide first-rate care, they do so compassionately because they truly care about this community. Congratulations to the individuals being honored,” said Mayor Bill Ketron.
