MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Community members react to the potential plan to expand in Murfreesboro.

Before you can see the Middle Point Landfill along Jefferson Pike in Rutherford County, Matt Ferry says you can smell it.

"It's traveling across the county that a lot of people can't deny that it's happening," Ferry said.

It's why Ferry and other homeowners don't want Republic Service and BFI Waste Systems to make the landfill larger.

"They don't want to come home after a day of work and smell the landfill in their neighborhood," Ferry said.

The latest battle in the landfill fight started over the summer and eventually ended up in court.

Thursday, the city says they'll present new evidence to the Central Tennessee Solid Waste Board to try and keep the landfill expansion from happening. The city says they recently discovered a massive amount of aluminum waste buried in the landfill, returning to the mid-1990s.

"We found reports that there are 680,000 tons of secondary aluminum waste that was buried at Middle Point and in the past! What we've researched is causing an ongoing aluminum waste reaction within the landfill. And it's widely known in the industry that creates a significant smell," Shane McFarland, Mayor of Murfreesboro, said.

Mayor McFarland is firmly against the expansion. Before any new landfill happens in his city, he wants Republic and the dump to fix their issues.

"I don't think that anyone is using common sense and looks at the location of that landfill, saying that someone wants to DOUBLE the existing size of the landfill makes sense, Mayor McFarland said.

"I've been trying for years to figure out a solution for our constituents," Rep. Bryan Terry said.

Rep. Terry is calling on a new bill requiring landfill companies to get a letter of support from local governments before any expansion occurs.

"It's my hope that with this bill, or any other bill dealing with landfill situations, that the locals will have more control over what's going on up there," Rep. Terry said.

Until he's convinced trash and air from the landfill won't hurt his health, Ferry says he will keep fighting to stop the site from growing.

"My hope is that we can stop prioritizing other county's trash over Rutherford County's trash. And I hope that we can have better practices at the landfill," Ferry said.

News4 reached out to Republic Services to allow them to tell their side, but we never heard back.

The meeting takes place on Thursday, February 24, at 6 pm at the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport inside the community room.