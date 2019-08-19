NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Piles of concrete remain on the Vanderbilt University campus on Monday after the implosion of Carmichael Tower 3 more than three weeks ago.
The university imploded the tower, one of four residential buildings along West End Avenue, to make room for three new residential colleges.
The school said neighboring “Tower 4” will be taken down by hand and machine later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.