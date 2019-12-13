NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The attorney for Roy Coons petitioned the court to be removed from the case, but the judge denied that request Friday morning.
Coons is the man convicted in the murder and attempted rape of 12-year-old Yhoana Arteaga. His attorney, David Hopkins, told the judge their relationship has "deteriorated" since trial, and Coons wants new representation for his sentencing, which was supposed to take place Friday.
The judge said postponing it any longer would be unfair to the family. A sentencing hearing was rescheduled for Jan. 22,. The judge will grant the attorney's motion to be removed from the case after that.
