People love a comeback.
An icon that's been part of East Nashville more than 100 years was once considered an endangered piece of history. Today, the old Roxy Theater's future is looking a whole lot brighter.
This is something many on Meridian Street didn't think they'd ever see. The marquee was going back up at the Roxy Theater Tuesday.
"In small town Illinois, my grandfather owned a theater, and my mother always talked about going to the Saturday afternoon matinees," said one of the building's owners, Jamie Pfeffer. "It was a big part of that kind of community existence."
Pfeffer wants the place to be a beacon of its neighborhood again.
"This building was originally built in 1914 as a pharmacy," he said. "In 1937, it was remodeled and transformed into a theater."
Pfeffer said the place hasn't been used since the 90s outside of preservation events fighting to save it. For years, the Roxy sat quiet. A Save the Roxy group put its attention on the building while Historic Nashville once placed it on their Nashville Nine list of most endangered historic properties. Now, there's a whole new purpose.
"There's not many venues of this size available for music in Nashville," said Pfeffer. "To have a historic building with this kind of scale and size is something really special and rare, and we want to treasure it."
"It's a hard process to go through this, and it takes time and patience," he continued, referring to the renovations that will be required.
The Roxy's being transformed into a restaurant and live music venue aiming for a 2020 opening. Restauranteur Tom Morales is managing the business.
Thursday, Nashville Design Week will have its closing event there to include the return of the famous marquee.
"This was always a key main street for this neighborhood," said Pfeffer. "You're talking about a long form history, a number of histories, a number of evolutions, a number of building constructions."
Meridian Street neighbors said this work is the start of their street's rejuvenation and the return of an icon.
"I'm from Nashville," said Pfeffer. "A lot of people I work with have these deep roots in Nashville. They're part of this ongoing conversation for what Nashville is and was and will become again."
