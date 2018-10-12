Over 500 boats will take to the Cumberland River Saturday for the third annual Music City Head Race.
But first, the race course. On Friday, rowers, coaches, and volunteers set up the dock and buoys for the race, also known as a regatta.
This year's regatta features crews from clubs and colleges all across the country: Clemson, Michigan, and Purdue, to name a few.
Local crews will also be racing. Nashville Rowing Club and Vanderbilt Rowing Club have athletes competing in numerous events.
Montgomery Bell Academy is the only high school team competing in the event.
"It's just so physically grueling, rowing for 20 minutes straight," said Marshall Summar, co-captain of the MBA crew team. "It's exhilarating when you finish the race, especially if you won- to put in so much work and to come out on top is great."
The first race is Saturday at 8:00 a.m. The regatta lasts almost all day, with the final race beginning at 4:30 p.m.
