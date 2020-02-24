'Rowan Rocks' honor the memory of young boy killed at Mt. Juliet Christmas parade

In December, a seven-year-old boy was lost to a tragedy at the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade. Now, that boy's mother has teamed up with people all over the world. These people are making sure the boy's legacy is kindness.
Finding and painting rocks was always a favorite of Jana Frensley's little boy, seven-year-old Rowan. Rowan loved trucks, loved The Beatles. It'd only make sense a big Beatles fan would be friends with Tara Armstrong's young son, Jude.
"Jude, his friend, would have a Honey Bun at lunch in the cafeteria," smiled Jana.
"He just wanted to sit next to Rowan and share with him," added Tara.
Jana and Tara painted rocks alongside friend Melissa Conradi Monday morning. Rowan had become buddies with Melissa's son too, Tanner. All three boys were part of Cub Scout Pack 912 together, inseparable until a day in December.
At the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade, Rowan fell and was hit by a trailer. He later died.
Last month, Tara and Melissa had an idea; get people to paint rocks in Rowan's memory and place them all over the country. The rocks come labelled as #RowanRocks912, named after his scout troop.
"Whenever you receive this rock, you do some act of kindness and pay it forward," said Jana. "It's just really taken off with the community. It is the act of kindness and the love that we're trying to express."
The rocks have shown up in all but four states by this point. They've even shown up in Mexico and France.
The rocks sitting in front of the three moms on Monday shared Rowan's story. There was a rock painted to reflect the band Rowan loved, the Honey Bun he shared with a friend, and his scout troop.
"Those are his angel wings to ascend to heaven," said Jana, pointing to a picture of Rowan on another rock.
"It's truly special," said Tara. "This is what Rowan would've wanted. It's how he lived. I had no idea it'd go global when I first created this."
"I'm at a loss for words, honestly," added Melissa. "It's astounding how fast its spread."
With another three Rowan rocks ready to go into the world, Jana said there could be no better way than this to remember her son.
"I think we are extremely blessed to see the kindness that's pouring out," said Jana. "This story will never go away. It's for a lifetime. I'm really overwhelmed and very grateful for this."
For more on Rowan Rocks, visit their Facebook group.
