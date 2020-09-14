NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you need a little motivation getting up and going on this Monday, our Big Joe has you covered.
You'll find him at the Row House Sylvan Park for the return of 'Motivation Monday.'
The Row House provides all different kinds of workouts that provides low-impact full body training to building strength, endurance, and confidence.
