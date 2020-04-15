NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Piedmont Natural Gas has scheduled a week of maintenance to continue to provide safe and reliable natural gas services.
The work will be taking place from April 15 until April 21, barring weather events that may impact the project timetable.
The operations planned for this week will include the use of a flare stack, which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.
This will also cause a strong odor of natural gas around the worksite at 1360 County Hospital Road in Nashville.
Flare stack operations are controlled and will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources.
