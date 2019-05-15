If you live in north Nashville around Old Trinity Lane, don’t be alarmed if you hear a large, startling noise or see a large flame this week.
This is just part of routine pipeline maintenance in the area conducted by Piedmont Gas.
According to Piedmont, the work includes a flare stick, flames and a loud whistling noise.
While inconvenient for neighbors, this is being done to keep people safe.
Piedmont Gas said these are routine pipeline operations to make sure everything is clean and running smoothly.
The company wants to spread the word so no one is alarmed by the noise and flames. The police and fire departments are notified of the maintenance in advance so if someone calls in because they mistake the flare stack operation for a fire.
“They pass through one end of the pipeline where we launch it.
That’s where the flare comes in. This is regulated by the workers and is part of their inspection process. The noise it makes is pretty loud, similar to a 747 jet taking off.
Piedmont wants to emphasize that this is not an explosion, but a controlled burn, and there is nothing to be worried about.
Workers said the flares can be expected to begin on Thursday.
The work will continue until May 22, weather permitting.
