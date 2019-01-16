NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A handful of the public nominations for the Community Oversight Board were grilled by the people picking the panel on Wednesday in the first of a few rounds of interviews.
It's going to be a busy couple of days.
There are 156 nominees who returned questionnaires for the board. Each will be interviewed between Wednesday and Friday.
Some of the nominees nominated themselves. Others were nominated by community organizations.
The Equality Alliance nominated Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. to sit on the board, Shaw Jr. is expected to be interviewed Thursday.
Following the police shooting deaths of Jocques Clemmons and Daniel Hambrick, calls grew louder for the board. Clemmons' mother, Sheila Clemmons Lee, is also nominated to sit on the board and is set to be interviewed on Friday.
The short round of interviews will give each candidate only a few minutes to make their case.
"That's still a lot for each council member to give serious consideration for each candidate, only ten minutes and then to somehow decide," said councilmember Freddie O'Connell
O'Connell spoke with News4 about who he would like on the board including a former police officer from Louisiana who is now a community activist in Nashville, Art Boissiere.
Boissiere accompanied O'Connell the night of the Daniel Hambrick shooting trying to calm the neighborhood.
"He and I and another man walked around together talking to witnesses, to families..." recalled O'Connell.
The final vote is set to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
