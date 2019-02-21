With all the heavy rainfall, and more on the way, it's important to know an inch of water in your home could cost you more than $25,000 in damages.
If you don't have flood insurance, you will likely have to foot the bill.
Just two years ago, FEMA found in Nashville only 16,000 homes out of 900,000 have flood insurance.
Experts said where you live may not matter when it comes to having flood insurance.
“Where it can rain, it can flood,” said Kevin Walters, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.
Walters said 20 percent of flood insurance claims come from outside “high-risk flood zones.”
“Your typical homeowner's policy will not cover flood damages,” Walters said.
Homeowners can get flood insurance through a private provider or through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program.
According to the NFIP, flood insurance doesn't cover "all" items that could be damaged in a flood. There's a difference between "building coverage" and "contents coverage.”
Building coverage includes necessary repairs or replacement of flood damaged structure components, such as walls, floors, heating & cooling systems and cabinets.
Contents coverage protects personal property, including clothing, furniture, appliances and other items in the home.
You should also discuss "basement coverage” with your insurer. Ask your agent to go over what's covered and what's not.
“How much flood insurance you should buy is going to vary from consumer to consumer,” Walters said. “If you've seen this week that your home is at a greater risk for flooding now than when you bought your home, the time now is to act and learn more about flood insurance.”
Don't wait to purchase your policy. It typically takes 30 days to go into effect.
The FEMA Flood Map Service allows you to determine your flood risk.
Risk levels are divided into three categories: high-risk areas, moderate- to low-risk areas and undetermined risk areas.
For more information on the FEMA National Flood Insurance Program, click here.
To see where your home is on the FEMA Flood Map, click here.
