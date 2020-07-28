NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A popular Nashville restaurant is reopening their doors after a temporary closure caused by an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
Rosepepper Cantina said they will be reopening for dinner service at 4 p.m. tonight after briefly closing their doors on Monday.
July 28, 2020
The East Nashville restaurant announced earlier this week that an employee was exposed over a week ago and worked as a "table seater" twice before receiving their positive COVID-19 test result.
"After intensive discussion with and advisement from Metro Health, we've made arrangements to bring in staff that did not have any significant interaction with the employee that tested positive," Rosepepper owner Andrea Chaires wrote. "We have also hired a professional company to sanitize the entire building."
"Thank you all so very much for your words of support. They mean the world to us."
