NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A popular Nashville restaurant will temporarily close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Rosepepper Cantina announced the closure on Instagram on Monday, writing than an employee was exposed 11 days ago and worked as a "table seater" twice before receiving their positive test result.
"We have been working so hard to keep everyone safe and we are gutted by this exposure happening in our family," the post reads.
Rosepepper says they'll make another announcement when it's safe to reopen their doors.
