NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Temperatures are getting colder and colder, prompting shelters to open their doors to the homeless.
The Room in the Inn opens Friday and expects over 200 guests on opening night. The winter shelter is open every year from November until March and provides people with warm food, showers and a bed. Directors say it's important to lend a hand to those who need the shelter.
"People always ask what do the homeless need and they need the same things you and I need," Room in the Inn Community Development Director Melanie Barnett said. "They need food; they need shelter; they need a place to belong; they need community. So, if we can help meet those basic needs, they can move from being in a chaotic situation to a more sustainable, long-term solution."
The Room in the Inn is always in need of supplies; there's a full list on their website. You can drop off the supplies at the shelter.
