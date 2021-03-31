PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - Days of heavy rain following the severe weather damage to many roofs in Portland can spell disaster for many homeowners.
Many are in need of a new roof over their head.
As your drive along Cook Rd in Portland, many houses have been peppered with hail damage on its siding from the severe weather last week.
When you combine that with roof damage, it's wise to get your repairs sooner rather than later.
From the naked eye this house doesn't appear to have any hail damage.
"Oh, yea this thing is eat up with hail," Barry Giardono, project manager for Shrum's Roofing Company located in Gallatin, said.
But until you get a professional to see it up close, most will do it for free, you'll have trouble knowing the extent of the damage.
Giardono has been working on roofs since 1998 and says Shrum's Roofing Company has looked at 15 different roofs already this week in Portland.
"The insurance company is going to have to replace elevations and if it can't be matched, we will get insurance companies to pay for full wrap," Giardono told News 4 while giving us a tour of an inspection.
He says their Sumner County based company offers 50-year roof warranties that remain with the property, not the owners.
To be better prepared for this in the future, you might want to consider getting a replacement cost value insurance policy.
"If not then they are going to give you ACV which is actual cash value that means what it is worth today," Giardono said. "If you have RCV after work is completed. .... They will release depreciation money and it will pay for everything that is damaged."
