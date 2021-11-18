NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews with Nashville Fire are on the scene of a rollover crash on I-40 west just before McCrory Lane at mile marker 193.
One vehicle went over the embankment with a male and female inside.
The male was brought up by rescue personnel while the female was able to escape the crash with no assistance.
Both victims have been taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries, but it appears to be non-life threatening, according to crews at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.