NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews with Nashville Fire are on the scene of a rollover crash on I-40 west just before McCrory Lane at mile marker 193.

One vehicle went over the embankment with a male and female inside.

The male was brought up by rescue personnel while the female was able to escape the crash with no assistance.

Both victims have been taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries, but it appears to be non-life threatening, according to crews at the scene.