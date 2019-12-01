CROSS PLAINS, TN (WSMV) - One person suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in Cross Plains Saturday night.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, the accident happened just after midnight on Highway 25 at Dogwood Road. The driver was pinned inside the car after the crash and had to be freed by firefighters.
The driver is estimated to be between 50 and 60 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.