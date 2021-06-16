ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department announced a crash involving 2 vehicles in Antioch on Wednesday ended with multiple injures.
Nashville Fire said crews responded to 1506 Antioch Pike at 4:00pm after reports of a motor vehicle collision with injuries. 2 vehicles were confirmed to be involved in the accident and 2 patients needed to be extracted.
Nashville fire confirmed that one of the patients was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.
The Fire Department added that the scene is developing and ongoing.
