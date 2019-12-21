Tennessee Highway Patrol and Smyrna Police and Fire responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Jefferson Pike on Saturday morning.
Crews shut down Jefferson Pike while they work to clear the accident near Hickory Grove.
The driver of the truck was not hurt.
Traffic from Murfreesboro is being diverted to I-840.
Officials have not given a cause for the crash.
