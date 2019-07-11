Briley crash

July 11 crash blocking Briley Parkway between Exit 21 and Exit 24

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Briley Parkway eastbound between Ashland City Highway and Clarksville Highway was blocked for approximately 30 minutes while crews responded to an overturned vehicle.

The wreck was reported at 3:35 p.m. at Exit 21, according to authorities.

Injuries are reported in the crash, but there's no word on the extent of those just yet, police said.

The interstate was reopened about a half hour later, after emergency crews were able to extract the injured from the vehicle.

