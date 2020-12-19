NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The rollout of the second COVID-19 vaccine is beginning on Monday in Middle Tennessee.
On Friday night, the FDA gave Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization.
The state is expecting 115,000 doses of the vaccine to be spread out to all 95 county health departments. The distribution process begins on Monday.
Moderna's vaccine is similar to Pfizer's, but it doesn't require the ultra-cold storage that Pfizer's needs. This aspect of it gives health leaders hope that the vaccine can reach rural area of our country.
Since Thursday the first round of Pfizer vaccines have been administered to front line workers across Middle Tennessee.
