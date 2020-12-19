Virus Outbreak Vaccine

In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, a panel of independent experts is meeting to discuss a vaccine made by Moderna. The panel's review for the Food and Drug Administration is the next-to-last step before the agency decides whether the shots can be used on an emergency basis. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

 Hans Pennink

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The rollout of the second COVID-19 vaccine is beginning on Monday in Middle Tennessee. 

On Friday night, the FDA gave Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization. 

The state is expecting 115,000 doses of the vaccine to be spread out to all 95 county health departments. The distribution process begins on Monday. 

Moderna's vaccine is similar to Pfizer's, but it doesn't require the ultra-cold storage that Pfizer's needs. This aspect of it gives health leaders hope that the vaccine can reach rural area of our country. 

Since Thursday the first round of Pfizer vaccines have been administered to front line workers across Middle Tennessee. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.